2 remote Japan towns seek to host nuclear waste storage site

TOKYO (AP) — Two remote towns in northern Japan struggling with rapidly graying and shrinking populations are applying to possibly host a high-level radioactive waste storage site as a means of economic survival. Japan has large amounts of radioactive spent fuel rods with no final repository for them. On Friday, the heads of the two towns _ which have populations of 2,900 and 820 _ said they are applying for a preliminary government study into whether their land is suitable for highly radioactive waste storage for thousands of years. Municipalities that participate in the process are entitled to large government subsidies.