16 more dead, 138 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 138 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the latest totals updated Thursday, 907 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, another new daily record. 228 of them in the ICU.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 83.1 percent of their hospital beds overall and 85.1 of ICU beds.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state recorded 2,988 positive tests and 11,834 new negative tests.

The 16 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,440 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

In north central Wisconsin, four counties have reported seven new deaths in total:

Marathon County reports three new deaths

Portage County reports one new death

Shawano County reports one new death

Vilas County reports two new deaths

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 115,826, or 80 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.