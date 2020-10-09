1 dead, 9 injured as migrant car crashes in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a car involved in suspected migrant trafficking crashed in northern Greece, leaving the driver dead and nine passengers injured. Police said the driver in Thursday evening’s crash was believed to be from Pakistan and was suspected of working for a smuggling ring. One of the injured passengers is also believed to be a suspected smuggler from Pakistan, while the other eight are Afghans, police said. Police said Friday the car failed to stop at a police traffic checkpoint near the northern city of Kavala, and sped away. It came off the road due to excessive speed. Thousands of people attempt to enter Greece from neighboring Turkey each year.