Young whales looking to dine flock to waters off NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Whale watch captains and scientists say recent years have seen a tremendous surge in the number of whales observed in waters around the Big Apple. Scientists say many of the whales are juvenile humpback whales, and they likely are drawn to New York City by an abundance of menhaden — small, schooling fish they love to eat. The menhaden population has grown around New York and New Jersey. Experts say the concentration of feeding whales in New York’s bustling waters poses risks such as ship strikes.