Woodson Art Museum proactively closing due to COVID-19 concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Woodson Art Museum is closing temporarily beginning Friday, Oct. 9.

The museum said the decision is not in response to any know positive COVID-19 cases among staff, volunteers or visitors. Rather, the measure is precautionary due to the rise in cases in the community and state-wide.

The museum is closed until further notice. Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 data, and that will determine when the museum reopens.