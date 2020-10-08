Wisconsin reports record positive COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 110 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state recorded 3,132 positive tests, an all-time record and the first time the number of positive COVID-19 tests has exceeded 3,000 in one day.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 13,524 new negative tests.

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 9 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,424 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 113,596, or 80.1 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 83.1 percent of their hospital beds overall and 85.1 of ICU beds. There currently are 873 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with 219 of them in the ICU.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Oct. 8 9 110 1424 8061 Oct. 7 16 141 1415 7951 Oct. 6 18 108 1399 7810 Oct. 5 4 56 1381 7702 Oct. 4 5 58 1377 7646 Oct. 3 19 82 1372 7588 Oct. 2 5 97 1353 7506 Oct. 1 21 109 1348 7409 Sept. 30 27 91 1327 7300

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(County by county results are available here).