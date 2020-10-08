Wisconsin movie theaters receive $10 million grant from the state

(WAOW) -- Movie theaters across Wisconsin now have access to a $10 million grant announced by Governor Tony Evers earlier this week.

In a release, Evers said, "Wisconsin movie theaters have not been spared the financial strain felt by movie theater companies nationally as content has been limited and activity limited across the state."

Rouman Cinema owner and President of The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan said the timing was perfect. George Rouman said, “by acknowledging the tremendously dire situation that our industry is facing in the midst of this pandemic, Governor Evers has created a program to help bridge us to the other side.”

Rouman explained the next major release in theaters won't come until thanksgiving. Theater owners like him are waiting for federal aid and/or more releases from Hollywood as the industry works to recover and address this pandemic.