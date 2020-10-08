Wausa Chamber calls on consumer help for capacity mandate

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Following Governor Evers ordinance that requires public places to be under 25-percent capacity, businesses are getting ready -- but they've been here before.

Stores and restaurants will have to take a step back, relying on take out and delivery for customers.



The Wausau Chamber of Commerce stresses, to keep business flowing, it's just as much the customer's responsibility as the provider's.



Wausau Chamber President/CEO Deve Eckmann says, "Our Wasonians, our Central Wisconsinites, I urge you, supports your small business community where you can. This Christmas season, spend locally."

Officials with the chamber say, while they anticipated another mandate due to the rising cases in the area, it doesn't make it any easier for businesses.

The capacity mandate is in effect until November 6th.