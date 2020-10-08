Warm End of the Week

We had a beautiful sunny day today, and it seems like there is plenty of sun sticking around for the end of the week. Friday will be the warmest day by far, however Saturday and Sunday still looking very comfortable.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers north of Marathon county after midnight.

Low: 46 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm.

High: 76 Wind: SW 10-15

Friday Night: Scattered clouds and mild.

Low: 50

The clear blue skies we saw today allowed for the temperature to move into the low 60s which is just slightly above normal for this time. Tonight should be comfortable as well, and a warm front pushing through may bring a few clouds. Along with a few clouds, we will see temperatures rise substantially on Friday and the weekend will also be warm.

Before the sun peaks out on Friday there is a very slim chance of a few isolated showers, however it is likely they will be too far north to break into Wisconsin. Once the sun does come out, temperatures will begin to rise rapidly. Friday will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy but the main story for Friday will be the temperature. Currently forecast in the mid 70s, the temperature will be just a few degrees lower than the record high temperature for today set at 79 degrees in 1905 and 2011. Make sure to enjoy the blast of warmth because it is likely the last 70 degree day we will see for the remainder of the year.

Turning to the weekend, conditions will not be as warm as Friday but will be extremely comfortable. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and pleasant around 63 and Sunday looking to be partly cloudy around 66. Make sure to enjoy the weather as this will be one of the nicest weekends this month.

Starting the work-week we stay in the low 60s however Monday does have a good chance for rain and even a few rumbles of thunder may be seen. Tuesday the weather will dry up and it will be partly cloudy and breezy.

After Tuesday, we are looking at some below average temperatures with Wednesday and Thursday forecast in the mid 50s.

Enjoy the warm end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 9-October 2020.

On this day in weather history:

1982 - An unusually early snowstorm hit the northern Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota. The storm produced up to 54 inches of snow, and winds as high as 70 mph. The snowfall was very much dependent upon topography. Rapid City, 20 miles away, received just a trace of snow. (The Weather Channel)