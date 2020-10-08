Veterans health options now extend to Aspirus Clinics

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Veterans in Central Wisconsin will have more options for healthcare.

Aspirus Hospital System has announced that has partnered with the VA's Community Care Network, allowing federal coverage to apply to Aspirus' local clinics.

Veterans will now be able to use their VA health plan at Aspirus urgent care and walk-in clinics across the area, including Upper Michigan, Wausau, Rhinelander, Stevens Point and more.

To check eligibility, veterans should call (884) 698-2311 or use the Veterans Portal.