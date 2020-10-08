Uncertainty in Madrid as court nixes partial virus lockdown

MADRID (AP) — A court in Madrid has struck down a national government order that imposed a partial lockdown in the Spanish capital and its surrounding suburbs, siding with regional officials who had resisted stricter measures against one of Europe’s most worrying virus clusters. The judges say that travel restrictions in and out of the cities violate residents’ “fundamental rights.” Thursday’s decision leaves 4.8 million residents in Madrid and nine suburban towns wondering whether they can travel to other parts of Spain over a long holiday weekend. Madrid has been at the center of a standoff between regional and national authorities of competing political camps over what to do about surging infections.