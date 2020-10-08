Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s ready to hold campaign rallies and is crediting an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19. But there’s no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect. During a phone interview Thursday morning on Fox Business Channel, Trump said: “I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect.” He added: “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight.” Trump says he no longer thinks he’s contagious ad is crediting the drug treatment with helping his recovery.