 Skip to Content

Trump, Barr at odds over slow pace of Durham investigation

New
11:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With time running out for pre-election action, President Donald Trump is increasingly airing his dissatisfaction with the Justice Department’s investigation of the origins of the Russia probe in tweets and television appearances. The relationship between Trump and top ally Attorney General William Barr is fraying over the lack of splashy indictments so far in the Justice Department’s investigation. People who are familiar with the matter recounted the frictions to The Associated Press. They say Trump and his allies had high hopes for the investigation led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham into the Russia probe.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content