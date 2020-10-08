Texas AG taps investigator tied to donor’s defense attorney

DALLAS (AP) — The lawyer Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hired to investigate a political donor’s claims of wrongdoing by the FBI has no prosecutorial experience and has ties to the donor’s defense attorney. Paxton’s hiring of an “outside independent prosecutor” to probe developer Nate Paul’s claims led Paxton’s top deputies to accuse him of bribery and abuse of office. Paul gave Paxton’s 2018 campaign $25,000. Paxton hired Brandon Cammack for the sensitive role. Posts on social media and online legal groups show Cammack has social and professional connections to Paul’s lawyer, Michael Wynne. Wynne didn’t respond to request for comment.