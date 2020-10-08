Salvation Army Wausau holds weekly food pickup

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County residents in need of food can pick up a box every Thursday this month at the Wausau Salvation Army.

The Farms to Families boxes can be picked up drive-through style at the location on Callon Street.

The boxes include meat, dairy and produce and will be reserved for one per family per week.

Major Barbara Logan said the drive through is open to anyone.

"We'll be distributing those free of charge, no questions asked, just come and get it if you need it," she said.

The drive through is open at 10:30 a.m.