Poland amends 2020 budget to include COVID-caused deficit

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have amended this year’s budget bill to include a deficit equal to $29 billion caused by the national lockdown and the financial support given to companies hit by COVID-19 measures. The lawmakers voted late Wednesday to narrowly approve the bill. Before the pandemic, Poland’s government was planning a balanced budget, with no deficit, for the first time in more than 30 years of democracy. The unexpected economic slowdown and spending on the fight against the coronavirus, coupled with generous social policies, have led to one of the highest deficits in decades. It needs approval from the Senate and the president.