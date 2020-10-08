Persian music master Shajarian who backed Iran protests dies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the nation’s famous singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian has died of cancer at the age of 80. His distinctive voice quavered to traditional Persian music on state radio for years before supporting protesters following Iran’s contested 2009 election. He had enlivened Iran’s traditional music with his singing style, which soared, swooped and trilled over long-known poetry set to song. But the later years of his life saw him forced to only perform abroad, after he backed those who challenged the disputed re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by telling state radio to stop using his songs.