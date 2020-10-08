Pence to visit Waukesha as Wisconsin coronavirus cases soar

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop Tuesday at a manufacturing company in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. The Trump campaign says Pence will speak at Weldall Manufacturing, which does large-scale fabrication work. While President Donald Trump remains sidelines as he recovers from from COVID-19, Pence will be visiting one of the nation’s top states in new coronavirus cases per capita. Wisconsin surpassed 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday. But few states are as important to Trump’s prospects as Wisconsin, which he carried by less than 23,000 votes in 2016.