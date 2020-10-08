Paris hospitals on emergency footing as virus cases rise

PARIS (AP) — Paris region health authorities ordered hospitals to activate emergency measures to cope with fast-rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, who now fill 40% of the region’s intensive care units. The French health minister is expected to announce new restrictions Thursday for areas where hospitals are facing strain and infections are mounting. Authorities already shut down bars in Paris and several cities and limited private gatherings, but are trying to avoid new lockdowns. The emergency hospital measures announced Thursday in Paris can include adding hospital beds and postponing non-urgent surgery. Such measures were taken in March and April as the pandemic first washed over Europe.