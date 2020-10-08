Pakistani police arrest 2 men on charges of terror financing

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have arrested two suspected militants on charges of collecting funds for outlawed charities of a radical cleric wanted by Washington for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Thursday’s statement says the two were collecting funds for outlawed charities of the founder and chief of the outlawed group blamed by India for the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. The arrests came weeks after Pakistan’s parliament passed legislation aimed at getting off the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list” of countries only partially fulfilling international rules for fighting terrorism financing and money laundering.