Over 2,000 mink dead, as 9 mink test positive for coronavirus in Taylor County

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed that a total of nine mink tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and that over 2,000 animals died on a farm in Taylor County.

Veterinarians on the unnamed farm noticed, "the high death loss that they noticed last week was just a little unusual," according to Kevin Hoffman, the public information officer for DATCP.

The Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab found the animals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

Those results were confirmed Wednesday by the National Veterinary Diagnostic lab, leading DATCP to release the results Thursday.

DATCP has not released the name of the farm or if employees there tested positive for the virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said "There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans."

Hoffman said, "right now, we have quarantined the farm and we are working with our state and federal partners to make sure we are investigating the situation and caring for the animals that are on the farm."

He explained over 2,000 mink died and will be composted.

The Humane Society of the United States responded, "it has become very very clear that keeping wild animals like mink in small cages where they are not able to act out their natural behaviors like running swimming digging, leads to psychological distress." Director of Fashion Policy PJ Smith elaborated, "add waste from these animals, add interactions with workers on these fur farms, and it is going to create the perfect condition for the spread of COVID-19."

DATCP tells News 9 there is no current concern that the virus has spread to any farms outside of the one in question.