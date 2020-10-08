Mexican bill to extinguish funds advances on party-line vote

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party has beaten back attempts to save 109 semi-independent government trust funds that finance everything from science to movie productions to disaster relief. In a party-line vote Thursday, the lower house of Mexico’s congress voted to eliminate the trusts and have the government directly administer the money. Opponents depicted the move as a power and money grab that could hurt scientists, athletes, and vulnerable groups by making funding dependent on yearly budget appropriations. López Obrador has called the funds wasteful and says they lack oversight. The bill now goes to the Senate.