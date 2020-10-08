Marathon County announces results of COVID test day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Health officials say Friday's (Oct. 2nd) community COVID test day found over 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

“To put this in perspective," says County Health Officer Joan Theurer, quoted in the press release, "it took 18 weeks from the first

reported case in mid-March to July 27 to reach 499 cases.”

“Last week we had 498 new cases,” she said.

In total, the health department and National Guard report 735 tests collected.

And resident who is still waiting to hear back about their case should contact the Wisconsin COVID-19 results line at (866) 419-6988.

As always, the community is encouraged to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands often and thoroughly.