Marathon Co. Health Dept. releases recommendations for a safe and healthy Halloween

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Health Department says now more than ever it's a perfect time to step away from those old traditions and make new ones.

We know Halloween will be different this year but people still want to enjoy the holiday! So, the health department is encouraging residents to put up yard and window decorations but also a safe suggestion for parents is to hide candy in your backyard and have your kids search for it. When it comes to costumes, try a virtual contest.

"Every precaution that we can take might be the difference between you having COVID and not having COVID, and it's okay we understand that this is an unusual year and maybe this isn't the year for you to provide those goodies for the kids but we'll see you next year," said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon Co. Health Dept.

She also says if you don't want to pass out candy this year, turn off your porch light.

For more recommendations from the health department, click here.