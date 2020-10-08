Mali presidency: 2 freed hostages on plane to capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s presidential spokesman say two hostages freed by al-Qaida-linked militants are now on a plane flying to the capital of Bamako. Prominent politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin departed the northern town of Tessalit just before 7 p.m. local Thursday, according to Malian presidential spokesman Adam Thiam. Relatives already had been notified of their release but fears were mounting as the hours passed without sight of them. The flight to Bamako is expected to take about 2 1/2 hours.