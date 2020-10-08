Local experts weigh in on why residents are seeing more ladybugs and bees recently

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just when we were enjoying this week's weather fall infestations of beetles and bees, is a sign that winter isn't too far away.

"They've been there the whole season we're just noticing them now because they're trying to get into our space," Janell Wehr Horticulture Educator for UW-Extension Marathon Co.

This is the time both insects take to find the best spot to spend their winter.

"Since they're attracted to bright things if you have a lighter colored structure like light siding they are actually going to be more attracted to that because that side of the building is going to be a little bit warmer but still in nature anyway would be cool enough for them to overwinter and slow their metabolism down," said Jamee Hubbard, Associate Professor of Biology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

But how do they get into our space? Both Hubbard and Wehr say both ladybugs and bees get into cracks or holes in a screen when you have your windows open in the fall, along windows, and door frames.

Even squeezing themselves in tight spaces. The best way to keep these little buggers out, Hubbard says, "make sure any cracks that you have been sealed up, caulking around windows or take your air conditioners out.

If you can't do it yourself, call a professional.

Even though the best time to prevent these insects from coming into your home is around the end of September, right now is not too late.

