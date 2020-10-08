Large Chinese mitten crab crawls into German woman’s home

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimeter (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door. Freiburg police said Thursday that they received a call reporting the unwanted home invader in the nearby town of Unterlauchringen, near the Swiss border, the previous morning. Before they arrived, police say the woman was able to capture the crustacean by putting an upside-down garbage can on top of it. Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic.