Karsten Thielker, Pulitzer-winning AP photographer, dies

BERLIN (AP) — Karsten Thielker, a Pulitzer Prize-winning German photographer with The Associated Press who covered human suffering in conflict zones around the globe, has died. He was 54. Thielker died Oct. 3 in Berlin of esophageal cancer, his wife Janna Ressel said Thursday. Thielker, who started his career at a Mainz-area regional newspaper before working for the AP from 1990-1996, was part of a team that won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography in 1995 for photos of ethnic violence in Rwanda. His photo of an overcrowded camp of Rwandan refugees in 1994 in Tanzania was among those selected for the prizewinning package.