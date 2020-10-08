Intl court appeals judges uphold detention of Darfur suspect

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have upheld the detention of an alleged Sudanese militia leader charged with more than 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Darfur conflict. Ali Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Ali, known as Ali Kushayb, has been in the global court’s detention since being flown to its headquarters in The Hague in June, more than 13 years after judges first issued an international warrant seeking his arrest. Following his transfer to the ICC, Kushayb applied to be provisionally released from the court’s custody while his case continues. Judges rejected the request and on Thursday an appeals panel ruling upheld that decision.