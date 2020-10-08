Indian Summer weather for tomorrow

If you liked yesterday you will be happy with the weather once again for today, and the next few days for that matter. It still looks like the next chance of rain will hold off until early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and nice.

High: 62 Wind: NW 5-10, becoming South late

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with a small chance of showers north of Marathon county after midnight.

Low: 47 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: A small chance of showers early in the far north, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

High: 75 Wind: SW 15-25

You can enjoy plenty of blue skies for this Thursday. High temperatures should reach the low 60s which is a little above normal for this time of year. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, out northwest at 5 to 10 during the morning, shifting to the south later in the afternoon.

A warm front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin overnight will generate a few clouds and a small chance of showers or a rumble of thunder, primarily after midnight and in the far northern parts of the area (north of highway 8). This chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms will still be around in the far north at daybreak on Friday, but then will quickly end. The rest of Friday is looking mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs should be in the 70s. Make sure to enjoy the warmth because it might be the last day with highs in the 70s for the year.

Temps will cool down over the weekend but it still looks nice. Highs will be in the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. There should be plenty of sun on Saturday and partly cloudy skies developing on Sunday. It will be a nice weekend for outdoor Fall activities.

A significant cold front will sweep through our area on Monday. This will bring clouds and a good chance of rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two. The weather will then dry up on Tuesday and it will be cooler. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be around 60.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Morning lows in the 20s were reported from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes. International Falls MN and Marquette MI reported record lows of 22 degrees. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in central California as the Oakland Athletics won the American League pennant. San Luis Obispo CA reported a high of 99 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)