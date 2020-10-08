Imposter dupes Danish lawmakers during virtual meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A person claiming to be Belarusian opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya joined a confidential virtual meeting of the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee before its members suspected something was wrong. In a statement Thursday, the panel said the hoax took place at a meeting Tuesday where political unrest in Belarus was being discussed. It said the person claiming to be “Tsikhanouskaya and her staff had problems with the camera on their PC and it was therefore not possible to see her.” In Copenhagen, participants realized “that something was wrong,” and ended the meeting earlier than scheduled. They later contacted Tsikhanouskaya’s staff and found out that they had been talking and listening to an imposter.