Governor announces more pardons, including Schofield man

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday nine more pardons to individuals across the state.

To date, this marks 74 pardons for Evers.

Among those was Lon McEwen, 46, of Schofield. According to a press release, McEwen fled from police while intoxicated when he was 25 and ended up crashing his vehicle into a resident's back yard.

The release continues by saying since then, McEwen obtained his CNA license and is working on a degree to become a substance abuse counselor.

“A pardon is a second chance for one individual that can have widespread positive impacts and I am glad to be pardoning these nine people today,” says Governor Evers.