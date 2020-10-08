Frauds impersonate contact tracers in Oneida Co.

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Phones in Oneida County have been ringing off the hook - and not always in a positive way.

A press release from the Sheriff's Department says they've been made aware of numerous fraudulent calls to residents from people falsely claiming to be working with the Oneida County Health Department.

The Sheriff's Department says 'bad actors' are taking advantage of the state's growing COVID-19 concerns and situation.

The release continues by saying the frauds have been impersonating contact tracers.

Apparent instances of calls range from these callers attempting to collect on payment for a COVID test or release of information, trying to find out which political candidates the resident has voted for, or otherwise encouraging people to not get a flu shot.

Anyone who thinks they may be on the phone with or have received a fraudulent call should contact the Sheriff's Office, ideally with the phone number they called from.

Anyone who suspects COVID-19 health care fraud should immediately report it to (800) 447-8477.