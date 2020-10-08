Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter arrested for battery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday as part of a citizen’s arrest in Los Angeles. Previous media reports had said the 37-year-old former guard was missing earlier this week, but it turned out she had been in custody until Thursday morning. An LAPD spokesman says Thursday the alleged incident was not witnessed by police, who made the arrest based on a private person’s complaint. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Pondexter last played in the WNBA in 2018 for the Indiana Fever.