For 3rd time, groups seek end to Trump order on House seats

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the third time in two months, civil rights groups and state and local governments are asking judges to strike down a directive from President Donald Trump that would exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from being counted when deciding how many congressional seats each state gets. The coalition of groups called Thursday on federal judges in California to rule that Trump’s order was illegal. The grops claim the order discriminates against people based on race, ethnicity, and national origin. Opponents also said Trump’s order goes against 230 years of U.S. history and will cause them to lose political representation.