Federal judge weighs Florida’s voter registration deadline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to extend Florida’s voter registration deadline after a computer meltdown that could prevent thousands of potential voters from taking part in November’s presidential election. State officials are arguing against an extension. The same judge wondered whether extending the deadline would be an undue burden on officials already tasked with running an election under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker could issue a ruling just hours after hearing the case. With Florida’s 29 electoral votes at stake, the case has national implications.