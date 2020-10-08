Facebook removes fake accounts linked to conservative group

Facebook has removed more than 275 accounts that used fake profiles to pose as conservative Americans. The platform announced Thursday that it’s also banned an Arizona-based marketing firm that its investigation found was behind the fake accounts. Facebook says the firm, Rally Forge, was working for Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization. Last month The Washington Post reported that Turning Point Action, a political action committee created by the founder of Turning Point USA, had hired teenagers to post coordinated pro-Trump content, a violation of the platform’s rules. Rally Forge and Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to messages on Thursday.