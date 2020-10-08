European institutions give money to back Albanian tourism

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Union has given 100 million euros ($117.5 million) to Albania to help its tourism industry recover and boost its competitiveness in the region. The EBRD gave a soft loan of 60 million euros to co-finance tourism-related projects in infrastructure, such as roads, water and wastewater improvements and municipal infrastructure upgrades. The EU gave a 40 million-euro ($47 million) grant to be used for the restoration, improvement and development of cultural and natural heritage sites in the country. Tourism in Albania accounts for 8.5% of its GDP.