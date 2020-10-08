EU states accept plan as a basis to revamp asylum policy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers have agreed that new proposals to revamp the EU’s failed asylum system can be a starting point negotiations on fresh policy to manage unauthorized migrant arrivals in Europe. But the ministers want to know more about much of the scheme dubbed the New Pact for Migration and Asylum, particularly plans to deport people who aren’t permitted to stay. The plan is aimed at ending years of chaos at Europe’s borders and a political crisis sparked by migrant arrivals that has seen some EU countries turn their backs on Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain, where most people seeking better lives enter. For all the cautious optimism expressed Thursday, a deal is unlikely to be finalized before next year.