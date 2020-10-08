‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson hailed for mental health work

“Empire” star Taraji P. Henson is being honored for her work to end the stigma around mental illness. The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation said Thursday the 50-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress and filmmaker is the latest recipient of its Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion. Henson was nominated for an Academy Award for 2008′s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She also won critical acclaim for 2016′s “Hidden Figures,” about three African American mathematicians in the early days of NASA. Behind the scenes, though, Henson says she’s struggled with anxiety and depression. She’s been helping African Americans get access to free online therapy during the coronavirus pandemic.