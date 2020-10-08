Duterte warns he’ll intercede if squabble threatens budget

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president is warning he will intercede and resolve a leadership row in the House of Representatives if the impasse threatens to stall the passage of next year’s budget during the coronavirus crisis. President Rodrigo Duterte did not elaborate in a TV address on what he would do if House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco fail to end their rivalry over leadership of the 300-member legislative chamber. Top military and police officials stood behind Duterte as he spoke. Velasco said he should assume the speakership by Oct. 14 under a power-sharing deal brokered by Duterte last year, but Cayetano countered that Velasco should prove he has the backing of most legislators.