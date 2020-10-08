Domestic Violence Awareness Month sheds light on different forms of abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but officials with CAP Services Inc. in Stevens Point said it's something everyone should be aware of all year.

Daryl Woods, CAP Services Inc. FCC Services Division Coordinator, said domestic violence is when someone uses anything a person values, loves, or concerned for to manipulate them. For example, this could take place between anyone living under the same roof like a couple or even siblings.

"It could be finances. It could be access to a vehicle. It could be access to diapers for your child," Woods said. Anything that can be basically twisted to manipulate or control a person."

Woods stated that while annual domestic violence reports show it's predominately men against women, it's known to happen to and from all ages, races, and genders. He goes on to say a lot of times it's very subtle, meaning you may not be able to identify that someone is being abused on the surface, unless it's apparent in the from of something like a black eye or bruises.

Often times victims will try to cover up their bruises or clear signs of domestic violence out of embarrassment and protection for the person they're involved with.

Woods also said often times with couples, domestic violence begins when someone is in the process of ending or has already ended a relationship.

"In 2018, for perspective, we had 47 domestic violence homicides in the state of Wisconsin," Woods added. "That was 2018. In 2019 it was 72. That's a pretty dramatic increase."

If you or someone you know have been or still are a victim to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233). You can also contact CAP Services Inc. to find additional assistance locally.