Businesses shut in effort to contain virus in NYC hot spots

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of businesses in New York City neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have spiked were closed as city and state officials moved to quash a coronavirus uptick before it spread more widely. All nonessential businesses in areas designated red zones by Gov. Andrew Cuomo were shuttered on Thursday, and houses of worship were ordered to operate with no more than 10 people inside. Public and private schools were closed within both the red zones and in surrounding areas designated orange zones by the Democratic governor. It was unclear exactly how many schools were affected by the shutdown. Many of the neighborhoods where restrictions have been imposed are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities. Leaders of those communities have complained of being singled out for enforcement.