Bill Cosby appeal set for Dec. 1 in Pennsylvania high court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear actor Bill Cosby’s appeal of his felony sex assault conviction on December 1. The 83-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a state prison near Philadelphia. A lower appeals court had upheld his 2018 conviction. But the state’s high court agreed this year to review two key issues in the case. One involves the trial judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify. The court will also consider whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given quaaludes to women in the past. The evidence came from Cosby’s own deposition testimony in a related lawsuit.