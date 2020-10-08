Authorities ask hunters to be on the lookout for missing Marshfield man

Wood County, Wis. (WAOW) -- As authorities continue their search for a missing Marshfield man, they're asking hunters and outdoorsmen to be vigilant.

Zach Vasa was last seen on June 13. Since then, authorities haven't stopped looking for him.

"We have conducted a few search warrants involving this investigation, we have conducted large area searches, multiple," said Investigative Lieutenant Joe Zurfluh with the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

As temperatures cool off and hunting kicks into full swing, authorities are asking anyone headed outside to keep their eyes open.

Officials say ordinary citizens have been instrumental in finding evidence related to missing persons cases in the past.

"This past summer in another county, human remains were found in a field," Zurfluh said. "So not just necessarily hunters, but really any outdoor enthusiast."

Vasa was last known to be in rural Wood County, specifically the Lindsey area.

Authorities are asking people to look for anything out of the ordinary, even something as simple as ground that may have been disturbed or a piece of clothing.

If you do see something out of the ordinary while outdoors, the most important thing is to not disturb it. Instead, immediately call your local law enforcement, and wait by the scene until they arrive.

"Just maintain the integrity of that scene by having someone posted there until authorities can arrive to further investigate that," said Lieutenant Travis Esser of the Marshfield Police Department.

Even a bit of extra attention could be what authorities need to help crack a case.

"We're just asking for any help from anybody that sees anything out of the ordinary," Esser said.