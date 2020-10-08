Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people. The state-run Armenian United Infocenter says Holy Savior Cathedral in the town of Shusha suffered interior and exterior damage. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied attacking the cathedral. The latest clashes between between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and mark the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.