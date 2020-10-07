With 239 deaths, Iran hits its highest daily COVID-19 toll

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says the country has hit its highest number of daily deaths from the coronavirus, with 239 new fatalities. Wednesday’s report quotes the spokesperson of the country’s health ministry as saying the new deaths were recorded since Tuesday. Iran has in the past had 235 daily deaths. The latest death toll brought the total number of fatalities to 27,658. The ministry spokesperson says healthcare professionals recorded 4,019 new confirmed cases since Tuesday, brining the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to 483,844.