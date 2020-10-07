Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WAOW) — Wisconsin's governor has announced the opening of a Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at the Wisconsin State Fair Park as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

The ACF location will begin accepting COVID-19 patients next week.

According to the state Department of Health Services, only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds are available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, with 216 of them in intensive care. Results of COVID-19 tests on an additional 262 in-patients are pending. All seven healthcare emergency readiness coalition regions are exhibiting "high" or "very high" COVID-19 activity.

According to the press release from the Governor, hospital officials in Wausau, Green Bay, Appleton and Neenah are reporting ICU's at capacity, transfers of patients to other facilities, and critical staffing shortages.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April but hospitalizations hadn't increased so much that it needed to open until now.

According to the press release, the alternative care facility is not a hospital and will not accept walk-in patients. It instead coordinates with the healthcare system to admit patients that are not seriously ill, but still need care. It serves as a transitional facility to move less ill COVID-19 patients out of hospitals and reserve hospital beds for those who are more ill.

Gov. Evers penned multiple tweets about the ACF facility activation:

We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, in just a month our hospitalizations have nearly tripled with 853 Wisconsinites hospitalized as of yesterday.



Learn more about this announcement and the facility here: https://t.co/ZzxLtUxCrx — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 7, 2020

