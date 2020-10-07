Wausau businesses react to Gov. Evers indoor capacity order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Since the beginning of the pandemic restaurants and businesses have gone through many changes.

"The loss has been hurtful we are making enough to survive," said Pedro Pienda, Manager of Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant in Wausau.

Now businesses are faced with another challenge: buildings cannot exceed 25% capacity.

"We are going to have to be smarter in order to survive this situation in the business standpoint," said Pienda.

Fortunately for Jalapenos they have many options to spread diners apart with their upstairs dining area, downstairs dining area and even outdoor seating.

Wausau River District has extended their dining on the Street until the end of the month following the governor's order.

"There are many facets to this extension one being we can continue to do dining safely," said Leah Van De Loo Assistant Director, Wausau River District.

Since June, dining on the street has already brought in $600,000 to our local economy.

As for restaurants like Jalapenos, since the beginning of the pandemic and with various orders in place they lost almost $40,000.

If you are still uncomfortable dining in, owners are still welcoming pick up services.