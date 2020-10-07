Vision 2020: What are the rules around poll watching?

WASHINGTON (AP) — What are the rules around poll watching on Election Day in the United States? President Donald Trump has been urging his supporters to go the polls and “watch very carefully,” raising concerns about possible voter intimidation. Monitoring the votes at polling places is allowed in most states, but rules vary and it’s not a free-for-all. States have established rules, in part, to avoid any hint that observers will harass or intimidate voters. There is a long history of whites intimidating and preventing Blacks from voting in the South. And the Republican Party had been prohibited from employing poll monitors until recently because of its own history of using them as a strategy for intimidation.